How Damon Vignale transitioned to showrunning on The Murders
Vignale catches up with Playback to discuss his inspiration for his new Citytv show and the process behind creating a multi-layered story.
Vignale catches up with Playback to discuss his inspiration for his new Citytv show and the process behind creating a multi-layered story.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN