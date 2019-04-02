Project 10 rejigs senior executive roles

Ben Murray has been promoted to president of the prodco's Canadian operations, while Andrew Barnsley shifts his focus to global development opportunities.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago
Project 10 pic

Ben Murray has been promoted to president of the prodco’s Canadian operations, while Andrew Barnsley shifts his focus to global development opportunities.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN