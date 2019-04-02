Project 10 rejigs senior executive roles
Ben Murray has been promoted to president of the prodco's Canadian operations, while Andrew Barnsley shifts his focus to global development opportunities.
Ben Murray has been promoted to president of the prodco’s Canadian operations, while Andrew Barnsley shifts his focus to global development opportunities.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN