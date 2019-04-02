BANFF announces Surviving R. Kelly master class

Producers of the Lifetime documentary series will discuss tackling its difficult subject matter on a global platform.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago

Producers of the Lifetime documentary series will discuss tackling its difficult subject matter on a global platform.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN