Northern Banner, ro*co films acquire rights to Pipe Dreams
Set to make its world premiere at Hot Docs 2019, the project follows five young organists as they take part in the Canadian International Organ Competition.
Set to make its world premiere at Hot Docs 2019, the project follows five young organists as they take part in the Canadian International Organ Competition.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN