Northern Banner, ro*co films acquire rights to Pipe Dreams

Set to make its world premiere at Hot Docs 2019, the project follows five young organists as they take part in the Canadian International Organ Competition.
By Lauren Malyk
49 mins ago
Pipe Dreams

Set to make its world premiere at Hot Docs 2019, the project follows five young organists as they take part in the Canadian International Organ Competition.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN