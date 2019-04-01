Lucy Veale joins Bizable Media
The former business affairs analyst at Dentons Canada has been appointed as director of business affairs and production at the Toronto consultancy firm.
The former business affairs analyst at Dentons Canada has been appointed as director of business affairs and production at the Toronto consultancy firm.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN