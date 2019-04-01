CSAs ’19 highlight a new generation of Canadian filmmaking

Feature film debuts Firecrackers and Une colonie took home big honours as the Academy recognized emerging voices and the night's winners celebrated Canada's inclusivity.
By Kelly Townsend
44 mins ago

Feature film debuts Firecrackers and Une colonie took home big honours as the Academy recognized emerging voices and the night’s winners celebrated Canada’s inclusivity.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN