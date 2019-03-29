Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for March 19 to 25, 2019
Stranger Things takes the top spot, while Toronto-shot series The Umbrella Academy and Star Trek: Discovery land at #2 and #3.
Stranger Things (Netflix) tops Parrot Analytics’ Digital Originals chart for the week of March 19 to 25, averaging 3,663,589 demand expressions. Toronto-shot series like The Umbrella Academy (Netflix, #2) and Star Trek: Discovery (Space/Crave, #3) also did well on the list, attracting an average of 3,511,432 and 2,639,100 expressions, respectively. In addition, DC Universe’s superhero series, Titans, which streams on Netflix in Canada, cracked the top 10.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. Stranger Things (Netflix):3,663,589 avg. demand expressions
2. The Umbrella Academy (Netflix):3,511,432
3. Star Trek: Discovery (Space/Crave): 2,639,100
4. Queer Eye (Netflix): 2,491,847
5. The Handmaid’s Tale (Bravo/Crave): 1,952,970
6. Doom Patrol (Space/Crave*): 1,865,684
7. Love Death and Robots (Netflix): 1,710,831
8. The OA (Netflix): 1,653,036
9. Arrested Development (Netflix): 1,631,970
10. Titans (Netflix): 1,630,449
* DC Universe’s Doom Patrol is set to air on Bell Media’s Space in Canada starting on April 2 at 9 p.m. The show will also stream on Fridays on Crave beginning on April 5, 2019. Parrot Analytics defines a Digital Original Series as a series produced or first made available on a streaming platform. It should be noted that demand can be generated from a title without an official network since there are other methods of consumption.
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. Game Of Thrones: 9,508,195 avg. demand expressions
2. The Walking Dead: 4,309,698
3. Riverdale: 3,920,258
4. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 3,907,438
5. Grey’s Anatomy: 3,758,029
6. Stranger Things: 3,663,589
7. The Umbrella Academy: 3,511,432
8. Saturday Night Live: 3,332,688
9. American Idol: 3,143,123
10. This Is Us: 2,939,760