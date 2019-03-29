Deals: PNP, Portfolio Entertainment, And Now Global

PNP picks up a John Lithgow-led Sundance drama, while And Now Global lands a new comedy collection, and more.
By Lauren Malyk
23 mins ago
The Tomorrow Man - Still 1

PNP picks up a John Lithgow-led Sundance drama, while And Now Global lands a new comedy collection, and more.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN