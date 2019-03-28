Sarah Barnett, Paul Feig join BANFF speaker lineup

The pair will join the festival's 2019 Summit Series, which also features Jeffrey Katzenberg and PBS head Paula A. Kerger.
By Jordan Pinto
30 mins ago

The pair will join the festival’s 2019 Summit Series, which also features Jeffrey Katzenberg and PBS head Paula A. Kerger.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN