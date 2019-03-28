Sarah Barnett, Paul Feig join BANFF speaker lineup
The pair will join the festival's 2019 Summit Series, which also features Jeffrey Katzenberg and PBS head Paula A. Kerger.
The pair will join the festival’s 2019 Summit Series, which also features Jeffrey Katzenberg and PBS head Paula A. Kerger.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN