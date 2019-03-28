In brief: Sausage Party animators win overtime battle
Plus: B.C.-shot series Supernatural will end after its 15th season, and the Indigenous Screen Office bolsters its team.
Plus: B.C.-shot series Supernatural will end after its 15th season, and the Indigenous Screen Office bolsters its team.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN