eOne, Universal Pictures sign multi-territory distribution agreement

Canada is among seven territories included in the deal, with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment taking on distribution for multiple eOne properties.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago
burden-of-truth-eone

Canada is among seven territories included in the deal, with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment taking on distribution for multiple eOne properties.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN