CBC greenlights sketch comedy TallBoyz

The half-hour series is directed and exec produced by Bruce McCulloch, with Susan Cavan producing through her Accent Entertainment banner.
By Lauren Malyk
46 mins ago
tallboyz-ii-men

The half-hour series is directed and exec produced by Bruce McCulloch, with Susan Cavan producing through her Accent Entertainment banner.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN