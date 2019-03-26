Corus sells majority stake in Telelatino Network

The network's minority shareholders have partnered with Telelatino president Aldo Di Felice (pictured) to acquire Corus' 50.5% stake in the company.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago

The network’s minority shareholders have partnered with Telelatino president Aldo Di Felice (pictured) to acquire Corus’ 50.5% stake in the company.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN