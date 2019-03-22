Scythia Films, Viggo Mortensen start Falling

The directorial debut from recent Oscar nominee Mortensen is currently shooting in Toronto, with Canadian actors Hannah Gross and Terry Chen joining the international cast.
By Jordan Pinto
29 mins ago

The directorial debut from recent Oscar nominee Mortensen is currently shooting in Toronto, with Canadian actors Hannah Gross and Terry Chen joining the international cast.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN