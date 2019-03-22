Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for March 12 to 18, 2019 Toronto-shot series come out on top for this week with The Umbrella Academy landing at #1, Star Trek: Discovery at #2 and The Handmaid's Tale at #3.

Toronto-produced series claimed the top three spots on the Digital Originals chart for the week of March 12 to 18. 2019. All told, Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy garnered 4,060,648 average demand expressions, while Star Trek: Discovery (#2) and The Handmaid’s Tale (#3) earned expressions around the 2,000,000 mark. Meanwhile, on the Top 10 Overall TV Shows list, Game Of Thrones walked away with a staggering 11,699,698 expressions, surpassing The Umbrella Academy (4,060,648 avg. expressions) at #2.

Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada

1. The Umbrella Academy (Netflix): 4,060,648 avg. demand expressions

2. Star Trek: Discovery (Space/Crave): 2,662,265

3. The Handmaid’s Tale (Bravo/Crave): 2,076,778

4. Doom Patrol (Space/Crave*): 1,940,178

5. The Grand Tour (Amazon Prime Video): 1,374,744

6. Titans (Netflix**): 1,374,665

7. One Day At A Time (Netflix): 1,322,951

8. Arrested Development (Netflix): 1,310,955

9. The Order (Netflix): 1,283,017

10. The Good Fight (W Network): 1,260,703

* DC Universe’s Doom Patrol is set to air on Bell Media’s Space in Canada starting on April 2 at 9 p.m. The show will also stream on Fridays on Crave beginning on April 5, 2019. Parrot Analytics defines a Digital Original Series as a series produced or first made available on a streaming platform. It should be noted that demand can be generated from a title without an official network since there are other methods of consumption.

** Titans from DC Universe streams on Netflix in Canada.

Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada

1. Game Of Thrones: 11,699,698 avg. demand expressions

2. The Umbrella Academy: 4,060,648

3. Grey’s Anatomy: 4,001,855

4. The Walking Dead: 3,876,840

5. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 3,786,840

6. Saturday Night Live: 3,730,170

7. Riverdale: 3,618,112

8. American Idol: 2,972,839

9. RuPaul’s Drag Race: 2,868,381

10. This Is Us: 2,797,543