Demand for Canadian TV higher in the U.S. than at home: report
The study from Parrot Analytics, which scrapes the web for "demand expressions," showed that Canadian TV also had the highest average "travelability."
The study from Parrot Analytics, which scrapes the web for “demand expressions,” showed that Canadian TV also had the highest average “travelability.”
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN