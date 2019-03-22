Deals: 9 Story, DHX, Inferno Pictures, Super Channel

Super Channel acquires Hulu's Fyre Fraud doc, 9 Story inks a deal with Vancouver's Slap Happy Cartoons, and more.
By Kelly Townsend
34 mins ago
the-hollow-9-story

Super Channel acquires Hulu’s Fyre Fraud doc, 9 Story inks a deal with Vancouver’s Slap Happy Cartoons, and more.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN