Schitt’s Creek renewed for sixth and final season

Showrunner Dan Levy said the Schitt's team were grateful for the creative freedom to bring the series to a close in a way "we had envisioned from the very beginning."
By Jordan Pinto
47 mins ago
schitt's creek

