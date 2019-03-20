Industry lawyer John Robinson dies
Robinson was known for his pioneering work in establishing collective agreements between Canadian entertainment industry organizations.
Robinson was known for his pioneering work in establishing collective agreements between Canadian entertainment industry organizations.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN