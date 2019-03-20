Bringing Jann into the spotlight

The producers behind Jann share how a one-page pitch on a series revolving Jann Arden turned into CTV's newest sitcom.
By Kelly Townsend
23 mins ago

The producers behind Jann share how a one-page pitch on a series revolving Jann Arden turned into CTV’s newest sitcom.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN