Bringing Jann into the spotlight
The producers behind Jann share how a one-page pitch on a series revolving Jann Arden turned into CTV's newest sitcom.
The producers behind Jann share how a one-page pitch on a series revolving Jann Arden turned into CTV’s newest sitcom.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN