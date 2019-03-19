International: CBS ups stake in Pop TV, HBO distribution head resigns

Plus: Diversity study shines light on need for better representation and hiring practices and RTL Group invests in original VOD content.
By Kelly Townsend
2 hours ago
schitts-creek-pop-tv

Plus: Diversity study shines light on need for better representation and hiring practices and RTL Group invests in original VOD content.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN
Tags:


, , ,