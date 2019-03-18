In brief: Wow! takes more time; Lilly Singh joins late night TV
An update on Wow! and Bell Media's agreement for the Comedy Gold licence, plus Scarborough's Singh will be the first female late night host on a "Big 4" U.S. network.
An update on Wow! and Bell Media’s agreement for the Comedy Gold licence, plus Scarborough’s Singh will be the first female late night host on a “Big 4″ U.S. network.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN