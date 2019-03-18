Distributors added to Canada’s FILMART delegation

Boat Rocker Studios and Raven Banner are among the Canadian companies setting up shop in the Canadian Pavilion at the Hong Kong festival.
By Kelly Townsend
35 mins ago
business-conference-stock

Boat Rocker Studios and Raven Banner are among the Canadian companies setting up shop in the Canadian Pavilion at the Hong Kong festival.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN