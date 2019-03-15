Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for March 5 to 11, 2019 The Umbrella Academy comes in at #1, followed by Star Trek: Discovery at #2 and The Handmaid's Tale at #3.

Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy earns a staggering 4,206,125 average demand expressions, snagging the top slot on this week’s Parrot Analytics Digital Originals chart. Meanwhile, Star Trek: Discovery and The Handmaid’s Tale land at #2 and #3, respectively.

Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada

1. The Umbrella Academy (Netflix): 4,206,125 avg. demand expressions

2. Star Trek: Discovery (Space/Crave): 2,338,169

3. The Handmaid’s Tale (Bravo/Crave): 1,985,855

4. Doom Patrol (DC Universe*): 1,966,033

5. Stranger Things (Netflix): 1,359,342

6. Titans (Netflix**): 1,279,941

7. The Grand Tour (Amazon Prime Video): 1,274,910

8. Marvel’s Daredevil (Netflix): 1,269,063

9. Marvel’s The Punisher (Netflix): 1,175,849

10. Narcos (Netflix): 1,117,813

* DC Universe’s Doom Patrol is set to air on Bell Media’s Space in Canada starting on April 2 at 9 p.m. The show will also stream on Fridays on Crave beginning on April 5, 2019. Parrot Analytics defines a Digital Original Series as a series produced or first made available on a streaming platform. It should be noted that demand can be generated from a title without an official network since there are other methods of consumption.

** Titans from DC Universe streams on Netflix in Canada.

Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada

1. Game Of Thrones: 13,203,551 avg. demand expressions

2. The Umbrella Academy: 2,206,125

3. Riverdale: 4,197,475

4. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 3,963,330

5. The Walking Dead: 3,823,659

6. Grey’s Anatomy: 3,773,921

7. Saturday Night Live: 3,381,888

8. Jeopardy!: 3,291,747

9. American Idol: 2,765,336

10. This Is Us: 2,623,319

The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of March 5 to 11, 2019.