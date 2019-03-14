Wattpad to expand footprint in India
In partnership with investment firm Times Bridge, the self-publishing platform aims to deepen its work with writers in the market.
In partnership with investment firm Times Bridge, the self-publishing platform aims to deepen its work with writers in the market.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN