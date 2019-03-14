Ghost BFF greenlit for season two

The CSA-nominated webseries from Babe Nation will head into production in June and later stream on Elizabeth Banks' WhoHaha YouTube channel.
By Kelly Townsend
23 mins ago
ghost-bff-s2

