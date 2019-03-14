Canadian copros selected for Hot Docs Forum
Projects from Montreal's EyeSteelFilm and Intuitive Pictures are among the 20 selected to compete in the festival's annual market.
Projects from Montreal’s EyeSteelFilm and Intuitive Pictures are among the 20 selected to compete in the festival’s annual market.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN