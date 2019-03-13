Three Canadian webseries to compete at Canneseries

Warigami from Toronto's First Love Films is among the projects taking part in the festival's short-form series competition.
By Kelly Townsend
41 mins ago
warigami-cbc-cw

Warigami from Toronto’s First Love Films is among the projects taking part in the festival’s short-form series competition.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN