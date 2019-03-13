Quebecor revenue hits $4.2 billion in 2018

Significant growth in its telecommunications business was tempered by modest declines on the media side, the company reported Wednesday.
By Jordan Pinto
7 mins ago

Significant growth in its telecommunications business was tempered by modest declines on the media side, the company reported Wednesday.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN