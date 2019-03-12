New Orphan Black series in development with AMC: reports
Multiple sources are reporting that Temple Street is working on a new Orphan Black series for AMC, set in the same world with new characters.
Multiple sources are reporting that Temple Street is working on a new Orphan Black series for AMC, set in the same world with new characters.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN