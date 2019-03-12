CBC, Insight’s Gordon Lightfoot doc to world premiere at Hot Docs
Directed by Joan Tosoni and Martha Kehoe, the project follows the career of the legendary Canadian singer-songwriter from his early years to his stadium tours.
Directed by Joan Tosoni and Martha Kehoe, the project follows the career of the legendary Canadian singer-songwriter from his early years to his stadium tours.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN