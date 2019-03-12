Anne with an E adds Indigenous storylines, characters for season three

Filmmakers Michelle Latimer and Kim Nguyen have also signed on to direct new episodes of the CBC and Netflix series. (Actor Kiawenti:io Tarbell pictured).
By Jordan Pinto
4 mins ago

Filmmakers Michelle Latimer and Kim Nguyen have also signed on to direct new episodes of the CBC and Netflix series. (Actor Kiawenti:io Tarbell pictured).

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN