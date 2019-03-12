Anne with an E adds Indigenous storylines, characters for season three
Filmmakers Michelle Latimer and Kim Nguyen have also signed on to direct new episodes of the CBC and Netflix series. (Actor Kiawenti:io Tarbell pictured).
Filmmakers Michelle Latimer and Kim Nguyen have also signed on to direct new episodes of the CBC and Netflix series. (Actor Kiawenti:io Tarbell pictured).
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN