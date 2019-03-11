Rocket Science: The Shaw Rocket Fund @ 20

While the kids biz still faces some of its biggest challenges yet, CEO Agnes Augustin says helping producers and creators problem-solve is the fuel that fires the Fund.
By Guest 
59 mins ago

While the kids biz still faces some of its biggest challenges yet, CEO Agnes Augustin says helping producers and creators problem-solve is the fuel that fires the Fund.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN