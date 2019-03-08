Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for Feb. 26 to March 4, 2019 The Umbrella Academy comes in at #1, followed by Star Trek: Discovery at #2 and Doom Patrol at #3.

Toronto-shot series like The Umbrella Academy (#1), Star Trek: Discovery (#2) and The Handmaid’s Tale (#4) came out on top for the week of Feb. 26 to March 4. Notably, The Dragon Prince, an animated coventure from Vancover’s Bardel Entertainment and L.A.’s Wonderstorm landed at #10 on the list, attracting an average of 1,300,379 demand expressions.

Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada

1. The Umbrella Academy (Netflix): 4,122,227 avg. demand expressions

2. Star Trek: Discovery (Space/Crave): 2,310,479

3. Doom Patrol (DC Universe*): 2,193,521

4. The Handmaid’s Tale (Bravo/Crave): 1,693,314

5. Stranger Things (Netflix): 1,495,823

6. Titans (Netflix**): 1,396,948

7. Marvel’s Daredevil (Netflix): 1,368,634

8. Orange Is The New Black (Netflix): 1,363,710

9. Marvel’s The Punisher (Netflix): 1,344,796

10. The Dragon Prince (Netflix): 1,300,379

* Doom Patrol streams on DC Universe in the U.S. Parrot Analytics defines a Digital Original Series as a series produced or first made available on a streaming platform. It should be noted that demand can be generated from a title without an official network since there are other methods of consumption.

** Titans from DC Universe also streams on Netflix in Canada.

Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada

1. Game Of Thrones: 7,848,730 avg. demand expressions

2. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 4,330,463

3. The Umbrella Academy: 4,122,227

4. The Walking Dead: 3,948,842

5. Grey’s Anatomy: 3,899,959

6. Riverdale: 3,688,894

7. Saturday Night Live: 3,139,403

8. The Masked Singer: 2,929, 577

9. RuPaul’s Drag Race: 2,710,037

10. Shameless: 2,552,693

The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of Feb. 26 to March 4, 2019.