BANFF names participants of 2019 Diversity of Voices initiative
The 100 producers and creators will attend the Banff World Media Festival to connect with industry leaders, with 25 chosen for individual mentorship.
The 100 producers and creators will attend the Banff World Media Festival to connect with industry leaders, with 25 chosen for individual mentorship.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN