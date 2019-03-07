Programmer profile: CBC Digital

CBC's Zach Feldberg discusses the pubcaster's evolving digital strategy and what producers should know before pitching it.
By Jordan Pinto
24 mins ago

CBC’s Zach Feldberg discusses the pubcaster’s evolving digital strategy and what producers should know before pitching it.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN