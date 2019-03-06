Playback’s 2019 Indie List: survey online now

Spring is (dubiously) around the corner, and that can only mean one thing: it’s time for Playback‘s annual Indie List.

As most of you know by now, each year Playback undertakes an industry survey of how and where Canadian production companies allocated their spending in the previous calendar year.

Each year the Indie List is profiled in Playback magazine’s summer issue, which is distributed at the Banff World Media Festival.

Don’t miss your chance to be on this year’s list. Click here now to access the survey.



Here’s a reminder of what we do and don’t publish in the Indie List:

*What we do publish: total production spend, total development spend, total service production spend, total feature production spend, total production spending broken down by genre*

**What we don’t publish: per-project production spending, per-project development spending – while we ask you to include the spend for individual projects in the survey, we will not publish any of this information**

Production spend is self-reported on an honour system, so please be as accurate as possible (remembering it is the calendar year being reported, and only the portion of production falling in the year qualifies). Remember, this is a B2B publication and Playback readers have a good sense of what things cost!

If you are have any questions email: jp.pinto@brunico.com

