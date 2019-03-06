Dylen Postnikoff to lead brand strategy at Shaftesbury

The former head of TV content marketing at CBC will oversee global brand strategies for Shaftesbury in a new VP role.
By Kelly Townsend
55 mins ago

The former head of TV content marketing at CBC will oversee global brand strategies for Shaftesbury in a new VP role.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN