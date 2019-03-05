Killing Patient Zero, Toxic Beauty to world premiere at Hot Docs ’19

The projects from directors Laurie Lynd and Phyllis Ellis are among the Special Presentations lineup, while Sundance films Advocate and Gaza make their Canadian premieres.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago
assholes-theory-hot-docs-02

The projects from directors Laurie Lynd and Phyllis Ellis are among the Special Presentations lineup, while Sundance films Advocate and Gaza make their Canadian premieres.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN