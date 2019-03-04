Should there be some ‘DIY’ in your kids-content mix?

Children are consuming more homemade content from vloggers and YouTube personalities than ever, but what does the trend mean for producers?
By Jordan Pinto
18 mins ago

Children are consuming more homemade content from vloggers and YouTube personalities than ever, but what does the trend mean for producers?

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN