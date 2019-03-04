Corus to launch Adult Swim channel in Canada
The adult-focused cartoon brand will replace Action channel, with Teletoon and Cartoon Network shifting programming strategy alongside.
The adult-focused cartoon brand will replace Action channel, with Teletoon and Cartoon Network shifting programming strategy alongside.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN