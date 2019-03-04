Charles Decarie named head of Groupe Juste pour rire

The former Triotech and Cirque du Soleil exec has been named president and CEO of the Just for Laughs Group.
By Lauren Malyk
13 mins ago

The former Triotech and Cirque du Soleil exec has been named president and CEO of the Just for Laughs Group.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN