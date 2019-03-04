Boat Rocker takes stake in Untitled Entertainment

The talent management and production company reps talent including Gillian Anderson, Matt Dillon and Chris Rock.
By Jordan Pinto
2 hours ago
BRM pic

The talent management and production company reps talent including Gillian Anderson, Matt Dillon and Chris Rock.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN