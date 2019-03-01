OTT revenues continue to gain significant ground on TV: CRTC

TV revenues fell by 5% to $6.9 billion while revenues for internet video platforms grew by 21.3% to $2.4 billion, according to the Communications Monitoring Report for 2017.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago
nate-grant-347772-unsplash

