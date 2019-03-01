Jessica La Grassa moves to A71 in sales role
The former Mongrel Media sales manager will oversee theatrical and platform releases for A71's distribution business.
The former Mongrel Media sales manager will oversee theatrical and platform releases for A71′s distribution business.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN