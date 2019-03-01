Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for Feb. 19 to 25, 2019
The Umbrella Academy topped the charts, with Star Trek: Discovery steady at #2 and Doom Patrol rising to #3.
The Umbrella Academy has ousted fellow Toronto-shot series Handmaid’s Tale from the top spot while Star Trek: Discovery remains at number two. The Handmaid’s Tale lands at the fourth slot this week, just under Doom Patrol, while One Day at a Time is at number 10. Titans, Marvel’s The Punisher, Marvel’s Daredevil, and Stranger Things maintain their hold on the top 10.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. The Umbrella Academy (Netflix): 3,978,268 avg. demand expressions
2. Star Trek: Discovery (Space/Crave): 2,297,767
3. Doom Patrol (DC Universe): 2,080,773
4. The Handmaid’s Tale (Bravo/Crave): 1,773,803
5. Stranger Things (Netflix): 1,737,068
6. Marvel’s The Punisher (Netflix): 1,689,002
7. The Dragon Prince (Netflix): 1,659,152
8. Marvel’s Daredevil (Netflix): 1,654,247
9. Titans (Netflix): 1,639,908
10. One Day at a Time (Netflix): 1,615,740
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. Game Of Thrones: 5,414,323 avg. demand expressions
2. The Umbrella Academy : 3,978,268
3. The Walking Dead: 3,879,531
4. Grey’s Anatomy: 3,602,075
5. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 3,561,029
6. Riverdale: 3,156,176
7. America’s Got Talent: 2,906,318
8. Saturday Night Live: 2,831,005
9. The Good Place: 2,713,514
10. Shameless: 2,534,186