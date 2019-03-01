Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for Feb. 19 to 25, 2019

The Umbrella Academy topped the charts, with Star Trek: Discovery steady at #2 and Doom Patrol rising to #3.
By Playback Staff
1 hour ago
umbrella-academy

The Umbrella Academy has ousted fellow Toronto-shot series Handmaid’s Tale from the top spot while Star Trek: Discovery remains at number two. The Handmaid’s Tale lands at the fourth slot this week, just under Doom Patrol, while One Day at a Time is at number 10. TitansMarvel’s The PunisherMarvel’s Daredevil, and Stranger Things maintain their hold on the top 10.

Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada

1. The Umbrella Academy (Netflix): 3,978,268 avg. demand expressions

2. Star Trek: Discovery (Space/Crave): 2,297,767

3. Doom Patrol (DC Universe): 2,080,773

4. The Handmaid’s Tale (Bravo/Crave): 1,773,803

5. Stranger Things (Netflix): 1,737,068

6. Marvel’s The Punisher (Netflix): 1,689,002

7. The Dragon Prince (Netflix): 1,659,152

8. Marvel’s Daredevil (Netflix): 1,654,247

9. Titans (Netflix): 1,639,908

10. One Day at a Time (Netflix): 1,615,740

Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada

1. Game Of Thrones: 5,414,323 avg. demand expressions

2. The Umbrella Academy : 3,978,268

3. The Walking Dead: 3,879,531

4. Grey’s Anatomy: 3,602,075

5. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 3,561,029

6. Riverdale: 3,156,176

7. America’s Got Talent: 2,906,318

8. Saturday Night Live: 2,831,005

9. The Good Place: 2,713,514

10. Shameless: 2,534,186