Deals: PNP, TVO, Big Bad Boo

PNP lands Canadian distribution for Falls Around Her, Big Bad Boo inks a deal with Amazon and three Australian kids series are coming to TVO.
By Kelly Townsend
58 mins ago
falls-around-her-pnp

PNP lands Canadian distribution for Falls Around Her, Big Bad Boo inks a deal with Amazon and three Australian kids series are coming to TVO.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN