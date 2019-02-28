Women sweep TV comedy, drama in 2019 WGC award noms
This is the first time both categories include all-female nominees, with Cardinal picking up two nominations for Jennica Harper and Sarah Dodd.
This is the first time both categories include all-female nominees, with Cardinal picking up two nominations for Jennica Harper and Sarah Dodd.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN