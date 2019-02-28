Saban Capital’s acquisition of Sim falls through
The deal was terminated due to the volatility of the U.S. stock market, as well as time constraints caused by the partial U.S. government shutdown, said Sim's James Haggarty.
The deal was terminated due to the volatility of the U.S. stock market, as well as time constraints caused by the partial U.S. government shutdown, said Sim’s James Haggarty.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN