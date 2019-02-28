Mercer, Feore among Governor General’s performing arts laureates
The pair received Lifetime Artistic Achievement awards, while Sandra Oh received the National Arts Centre Award for her accomplishments over the past year.
The pair received Lifetime Artistic Achievement awards, while Sandra Oh received the National Arts Centre Award for her accomplishments over the past year.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN